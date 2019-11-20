Follow
Have a Heart - Bothell
Whitefire #3 by Aurum Farms
from Aurum Farms
19.6%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Kosher Kush x Mint Chocolate Chip by Lifted
from Lifted
25.48%
THC
___
CBD
$105¼ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake x Sour Diesel by Lifted
from Lifted
20.82%
THC
___
CBD
$53⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mint Julep by Lifted
from Lifted
16.99%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mint Julep
Strain
$36⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Larry Lime by Lifted
from Lifted
22.4%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Sour Larry Lime
Strain
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by Aurum Farms
from Aurum Farms
15.2%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Blue Lime Pie by Skord
from Skord
12.82%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Garlic OG by Freedom
from Freedom
17.2%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemonnade by Lemonnade
from Lemonnade
21.39%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Lemonnade
Strain
$36⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Kosher Kush x Mint Choclate chip by Lifted
from Lifted
25.48%
THC
___
CBD
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Aurum Farms
from Aurum Farms
18.67%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Thai by TreeHawk Farms
from TreeHawk Farms
21.97%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Purple Thai
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Koloa Sunrise by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
17.3%
THC
___
CBD
$272 g
In-store only
Snowland by Mini Budz
from Mini Budz
24.16%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Smooth by Mini Budz
from Mini Budz
30.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
White Widow by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Time Wreck 3 by Fine Detail Greenway
from Fine Detail Greenway
24.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Time Wreck 3
Strain
$2401 oz
In-store only
Mimosa #6 by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
17.26%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
20.47%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Cookies by Subx
from Subx
25.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel by Techbud
from TechBud
19%
THC
___
CBD
$701 oz
In-store only
Lava Glaciers by Lifted
from Lifted
22.05%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lava Glaciers
Strain
$3601 oz
In-store only
Alaska by Tikun Olam
from Tikun Olam
19.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Alaska
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Big Smooth by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
33 Flavors by Pirate's Reserve
from Pirate's Reserve
21.36%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chemoltion Man by Firebros
from Firebros
21.49%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Chemoltion Man
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Slymer #2 by Smokey Point Productions
from Smokey Point Productions
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Slymer #2
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
22.3%
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbet by TreeHawk Farms
from TreeHawk Farms
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
The Sweeties #1 by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
19.4%
THC
0.04%
CBD
The Sweeties #1
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
22.3%
THC
___
CBD
$95¼ oz
In-store only
Cookies And Cream by Gabriel
from Gabriel
24.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$252 g
In-store only
Lemon Slushee by Firebros
from Firebros
16.9%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Lemon Slushee
Strain
$272 g
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Golden Tree Productions
from Golden Tree Productions
18.81%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Motor Breath #15 by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
24.08%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Skunk by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
16.8%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Purple Skunk
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream by Legends
from Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
28.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Animal Cookies by Mini Budz
from Mini Budz By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Og by Mini Budz
from Mini Budz By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
53.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Og
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Slurricane by Oz Gardenz
from Oz Gardenz
22.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$272 g
In-store only
