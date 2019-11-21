Follow
Have a Heart - Greenwood
(206) 708-7443
1318 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 567
Show All 135
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$385
All Products
Sunset Sherbert by Stonehill Rollies
from Stonehill Rollies
19.6%
THC
___
CBD
$56¼ oz
In-store only
Alien Orange Cookies by From the Soil
from From the Soil
21.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Alien Orange Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Larry Lime Pebbles by Lifted
from Lifted
20.68%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Sour Larry Lime Pebbles
Strain
$53⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Dream Beaver by Lopez & Orr
from Lopez and Orr
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Crystal Coma by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
22.33%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Crystal Coma
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
G Cut by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
19.17%
THC
0%
CBD
G Cut
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Chocolatina by Skord
from Skord
16.94%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Chocolatina
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Panty Dropper by Forbidden Farms
from Forbidden Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Timewreck by Silver Series
from Silver Series
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Doughboi by Lifted
from Lifted
28.29%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Doughboi
Strain
$53⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Poon Tang Pie by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree
20.16%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Poon Tang Pie
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemom GMO by Freddy's Fuego
from Freddy's Fuego
23.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Lemom GMO
Strain
$80¼ oz
In-store only
White Nightmare by Silver Series
from Silver Series
20.44%
THC
0%
CBD
White Nightmare
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
The Sweeties by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
19.4%
THC
0.04%
CBD
The Sweeties
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Rainmaker by Soulshine
from Soulshine
18.02%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
22.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$170½ oz
In-store only
Sunset Fire by Treehawk
from Treehawk
22.09%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sunset Fire
Strain
$841 oz
In-store only
Loctite by OZ Gardenz
from Oz Gardenz
19.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Loctite
Strain
$272 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cake Crasher #5 by 1937
from 1937
24.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake Crasher #5
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Mandala #1 by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Blue Fruit by Dabstract
from Dabstract
64.66%
THC
5.24%
CBD
Sour Blue Fruit
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Lava Glaciers by Lifted
from Lifted
22.05%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lava Glaciers
Strain
$3601 oz
In-store only
Wedding Crasher by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
17.55%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Milkbone by Lifted
from Lifted
25.66%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Milkbone
Strain
$53⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Milk Bone by Lifted
from Lifted
21.14%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Milk Bone
Strain
$36⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Pure Purple by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree
22.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Pure Purple
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Cookies 'N Cream by Lifted
from Lifted
23.05%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Cookies 'N Cream
Strain
$84¼ oz
In-store only
Cookies And Cream by Gabriel
from Gabriel
21%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$252 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Cake by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
22.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gelato Cake
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Og Kush by Freedom
from Freedom
16.3%
THC
0.3%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
17.55%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$302 g
In-store only
Tropic Truffle by Freddy's Fuego
from Freddy's Fuego
22.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropic Truffle
Strain
$53⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Mazar Sorbet by Treehawk
from Treehawk
20.58%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Cherry Mazar Sorbet
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Jack Herer by Freedom
from Freedom
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$30¼ oz
In-store only
Time Wreck by Fine Detail Greenway
from Fine Detail Greenway
24.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Time Wreck
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
27.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Alaska by Tikun
from Tikun
19.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Alaska
Strain
$56¼ oz
In-store only
Dutch Hawaiian by SubX
from SubX
21%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Dutch Hawaiian
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Fleetwood Mac by OZ Gardenz
from Oz Gardenz
19.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Fleetwood Mac
Strain
$272 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
18.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 33