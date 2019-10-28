Since opening our first cannabis dispensary, Have a Heart has developed an impeccable reputation for providing the finest cannabis products at competitive prices. Our Greenwood location was the third recreational cannabis shop to join the Have a Heart family. Our Greenwood location is in the heart of Greenwood minutes from Golden Gardens and is walking distance to amazing restaurants, incredible breweries, and great shopping. Whether you are shopping in Ballard or on your way to a day at Golden Gardens, Have a Heart Greenwood will have a full selection of Flower, Concentrate, Pre-rolls, and Edibles. Our team of experts are here to help you learn about the products and make sure you have a great experience.