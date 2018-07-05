Now offering delivery in Fresno County!!! Check out our menu, place your order, and kick back while we bring it to your doorstep! Visit www.haveaheartcc.com/delivery to place your order and for more info! Since opening our first cannabis dispensary in 2011, Have a Heart has earned a reputation as one of the best in the industry. In fact, High Times, the iconic cannabis magazine named Have a Heart as one of the best dispensaries in the U.S. Owing to our commitment to serve every local community where we operate has allowed us to consistently win praise, while developing a loyal following of cannabis enthusiasts and medical cannabis patients. Providing the highest-quality cannabis products at affordable prices has long been central to our mission. The reason we’ve been able to offer competitively priced, locally-sourced, lab-tested cannabis is due to the relationships we’ve been able to build over the years with high-integrity producers and growers. These relationships allows to pass the savings onto our customers. Be sure to check out our Flower, Pre-Rolls, Concentrate, Edibles, and Topicals.