As of December 2018, Iowa state law allows qualified medical cannabis patients to obtain Cannabidiol (CBD)-dominant cannabis products, including oral, inhalant, topical, and suppository forms. Smokable forms of cannabis and cannabis products over 3% Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) continue to be prohibited under state law. However, as the Iowa medical cannabis program matures, the program may be expanded and liberalized.