Nosh OG Preroll Deal |
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
20% OFF Golden Tree's Nosh OG Preroll .5g |
Must be 21+. Cannot be combined with other deals.
All Products
Chem Pie by Lifted
from Lifted
21.54%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Chem Pie
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Mayberry by Stonehill Rollies
from Stonehill Rollies
20.9%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Mayberry
Strain
$56¼ oz
In-store only
Cherry Wonka by Lopez and Orr
from Lopez and Orr
15.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cherry Wonka
Strain
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Og Cookies by Weed
from Weed
21.07%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Og Cookies
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Avi Dekel by Tikun
from Tikun
0.6%
THC
13.09%
CBD
Avi Dekel
Strain
$56¼ oz
In-store only
Thick Wicket by Subx
from Subx
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Thick Wicket
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
I95 by Subx
from Subx
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
I95
Strain
$3851 oz
In-store only
Bubba Monster Cookies by Treehawk Farms
from TreeHawk Farms
20.42%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Bubba Monster Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Cookies by OZ Gardenz
from Oz Gardenz
29.26%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$272 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Lime Pie by Skord
from Skord
16.21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blue Lime Pie
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Tahoe Apricot by Subx
from Subx
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe Apricot
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane by OZ Gardenz
from Oz Gardenz
22.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$272 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mint Julep by Lifted
from Lifted
25.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Mint Julep
Strain
$53⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Hawaiian Cheeesecake by Fine Detail Greenway
from Fine Detail Greenway
24.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Hawaiian Cheeesecake
Strain
$65¼ oz
In-store only
Gummo by Gabriel
from Gabriel
17.23%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Gummo
Strain
$252 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Hawaiian Cheesecake by Fine Detail Greenway
from Fine Detail Greenway
24.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Hawaiian Cheesecake
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Mimosa by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
15.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
The Sweeties by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
17%
THC
0.14%
CBD
The Sweeties
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Banana Punch by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
18.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
The Sweeties #4 by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
17%
THC
0.14%
CBD
The Sweeties #4
Strain
$48⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Garlic Bread by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree
24.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Garlic Bread
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies by Aurum
from Aurum
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
17.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Headband by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
19.56%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sour Headband
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by From The Soil
from From the Soil
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Cookies by Subx
from Subx
21.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Diamond Dust by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
22.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Diamond Dust
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Tangerine Power by Jackpot Seaweed
from Jackpot Seaweed
25.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangerine Power
Strain
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Sunset Sherbet by Jackpot Seaweed
from Jackpot Seaweed
22.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Blue Cookies by Freddy's Fuego
from Freddy's Fuego
22.37%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree
20.82%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Ceme Rose by 1937 Farms
from 1937 Farms
16.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Ceme Rose
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Super Lemon Diesel by Freedom
from Freedom
24.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Super Lemon Diesel
Strain
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Shortcake by Exotikz
from Exotikz
20.95%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Strawberry Shortcake
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Candyland Cookies by Treehawk Farms
from TreeHawk Farms
24.3%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Candyland Cookies
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Tangie by Tech Bud
from Tech Bud
23.39%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$751 oz
In-store only
Tangerine Cookies by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
21.85%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangerine Cookies
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Purple Lemon Haze by Tech Bud
from Tech Bud
20.58%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Purple Lemon Haze
Strain
$751 oz
In-store only
Ghost Breath by Jackpot Seaweed
from Jackpot Seaweed
16.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Breath
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
