Looking to truly enjoy a weekend at the shore or a day at the beach? Ocean Shores is a quaint seaside town with beautiful beaches, boutique hotels, and quaint shops. Despite Ocean Shores small size, we have plenty of local attractions to keep you busy. Whether you’re in town for some relaxation at the beach or visiting the Quinault Bay Resort and Casino, Have a Heart Ocean Shores has plentiful parking with a full selection of Flower, Concentrate, Pre-rolls, Topicals, and Edibles. Our team of experts are here to help you learn about the products and make sure you have a great experience.