Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We have 4 new strains available! Come test Bruce Banner, Blue Dream, True OG, or Green Crack!
About
The Haze Company mission is to help our patients through the sale of High-Quality Cannabis products at a reasonable price! We are committed to helping our patients find the product they need and to provide helpful information to fulfill our customer's needs!