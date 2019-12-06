287 products
New and Improved Live Menu!
Valid 4/27/2019
We are excited to announce our new live menu for online ordering! Go to www.hcillinois.com and click "Live Menu" to view what we have in stock and submit your express order! **THC and CBD Percentages Available**
Must be an HCI Alternatives patient to submit an online order
All Products
REV Dosido F2
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
REV Bermuda Triangle OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
IESO Blueberry Boost
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ascend Watermelon Ice
from Ascend
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Ice
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
ATX Mag Landrace
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
CRESCO Original Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CRESCO Wedding Crasher
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
ATX G Wagon
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
GR Chem De La Chem
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Crush
Strain
$191 g
In-store only
GR Dead Cherries
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dead Cherries
Strain
$191 g
In-store only
IESO Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GTI Island Lime Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Lime Haze
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
NG Moon Rocks Crescendo
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Crescendo RBx1
Strain
$130⅛ oz
In-store only
IESO Jedi Kush Amber Oil Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jedi Kush
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
IESO Wake of the Dragon Amber Oil Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
IESO Jedi Kush Drizzler
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jedi Kush
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
PTS Bruce Banner 1.0 Live Sauce
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
GTI Island Lime Haze CO2 Disposable Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35300 mg
In-store only
NG RSO Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
ATX Super Glue Raw Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
PTS Harlequin Oil - The Antidote
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Granola Funk Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
GR Delta-8 Blueberry Disposable Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50300 mg
In-store only
CRESCO Red Line Haze Liquid Live Resin Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
CRESCO Sour Diesel Liquid Live Resin Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
CRESCO GG Liquid Live Resin Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
WG MK Ultra Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
GR Ray Charles Sauce Cart
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ray Charles
Strain
$70½ g
In-store only
PTS Vanilla Maple Disposable Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
PTS GG Crumble Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
PTS 707 Headband Crumble Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
PTS GG Live Disposable Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$45300 mg
In-store only
PTS 707 Headband Live Disposable Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$45300 mg
In-store only
PTS Champion City Chocolate Live Disposable Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45300 mg
In-store only
GTI Blueberry Headband CO2 Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
GTI OG Kush CO2 Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
GTI Durban CO2 Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
GTI Red Headed Stranger CO2 Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
GTI Orange Herijuana CO2 Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
GTI The Godfather CO2 Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Godfather OG
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
