HCI Alternatives began with an ambitious idea to evolve the cannabis dispensary model. We have created a place that is comfortable and healthcare driven, where patients are treated with warmth and respect. We take pleasure in introducing our patients to the numerous medical cannabis varieties that are available, while educating them on cannabis’ many beneficial properties and medicinal history over thousands of years. We are committed to physician/patient stewardship, and make every effort to provide a safe and legal environment for educated decisions on cannabis therapy. Our Collinsville Dispensary is located right off Interstate 55-70 between the Double Tree Hotel and Illinois State Police Head Quarters on Eastport Plaza Drive. We are less than 10 minutes away from the famous Brooks Catsup Bottle Water-Tower (via Belt Line Road); Cahokia Mounds and Fairmount Park Race Track (via Bluff and Collinsville Road). We offer a plentiful selection of flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. We carry products from Cultivator’s such as Cresco Labs, Nature’s Grace, GTI, Revolution, Ataraxia, PharmaCann, PTS, and Shelby County. We get shipments in weekly to replenish our inventory. Visit us at www.mynewmeds.com anytime, or call the dispensary (618)-381-9229 during our operating hours if you would like to speak with a patient care specialist. Your health is our central mission, and our team is committed to guiding you on your cannabis journey. Remember, “It’s OK” …. It’s OK to Choose Cannabis…It’s OK to talk about it…. It’s OK to ask questions…. It’s OK to educate others about cannabis. Our team hopes to see you soon, because we are passionate about what we do, and compassionate about our patients!