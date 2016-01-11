New and Improved Live Menu!
Valid 4/27/2019
We are excited to announce our new live menu for online ordering! Go to www.hcillinois.com and click "Live Menu" to view what we have in stock and submit your express order! **THC and CBD Percentages Available**
Must be an HCI Alternatives patient to submit an online order
Loyalty Program!
Here is A loyalty program for everyone!! Starting 2019, earn 3% of your purchase amount back in reward points to spend at the dispensary!
The credits cannot be applied same day as purchase. Credits are applied in $1 increments to your patient account
Wheel Wednesday
Come see us on Wednesday's and spend $200 to get a change to spin our wheel and win a prize!
*Patient may only spin the wheel once per Wednesday *Patient will not be able to spin for every $200 spent
NEW Veterans Discount
Veterans will receive 10% off their purchase each time they shop with us!
**Discount cannot be applied with any others and can be used once per day*
T-Shirt Tuesday and Thursday!
Come in wearing one of our HCI T-Shirts on Tuesday or Thursday and spend a $100 or more to spin our wheel for a prize!
*This deal can only be redeemed once per patient on Tuesdays and Thursdays*