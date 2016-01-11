Mr_Franklin_Herbert on November 29, 2019

The workers here are excellent and helpful and friendly and polite. Love them! They are GOOD PEOPLE. They really care about finding what works best for you. However, if you're in rush they understand that as well and get you out as quickly as they can. The location is excellent, can't wait to see what new changes I've only had my card less than a year and they have raised their prices at least 5 times. Plus for the past 2 months they've had almost no flower. I thought to myself I bet they'll raise the prices again once they get some flower in to make up for lost profit. Guess what? Today they listed a gram for $22!! Everything that's affordable here keeps going up. I have family that live in other legal states and they said the prices should come down once recreational goes into effect. We are talking about Illinois here so I don't know if that's true for this broke ass state. If this place is truly compassionate about helping medical patients, they need to make stuff more affordable for everyone, not just people who can afford it. Their online express order is AMAZING. All in all, still like the place, just not the prices.