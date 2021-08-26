This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Heads Lapeer - Recreational
OUR GOAL IS TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST EXPERIENCE POSSIBLE. OUR FRIENDLY & KNOWLEDGEABLE BUDTENDERS ARE HERE TO HELP YOU WITH ANY OF YOUR QUESTIONS AND CANNABIS NEEDS. WE CARRY PREMIUM BRANDS & PRODUCTS RANGING FROM FLOWER, VAPORIZERS, EDIBLES, TOPICALS & MUCH MORE. WHETHER YOU ARE A SEASONED CANNABIS ENTHUSIAST OR A FIRST TIMER WE HAVE SOMETHING FOR YOU. WE CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
111 W. Genesee St., Lapeer, MI
License AU-R-000385
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
Photos of Heads Lapeer - Recreational
Show all photos