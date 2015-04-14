JessieGurl31 on August 31, 2019

Hello, I just want to say that I highly recommend the healing tree wellness center for ur one stop shop to good and trusted medicinal needs 👍🌱 since the very 1st time i came there when I 1st got my med card until now they have treated me so well and very fairly. The 1st time you go there you get a FREE joint! Who doesn't love a freebie right? 🚬 well they have been more than kind to me every time after that too even when i had my issue with the vape cartridges not working right. They solved the issue and gave me a few freebies for my trouble. They are always sweet every last one of them, but two of my favorites would have to be Austin and Skye! You guy's are dope. But all the bud tenders there are sweet and personable. I really don't have an issue with anyone there at all. They will also work a deal with you if you ask. 😍 if ur nice to them they may deside to give you a discount👍 their prices are super reasonable and they have full stock of everything you could need even the accessories as well. This shop has not let me down yet and its fairly close to my house. I have been loyal to the healing tree 🌳 since I've gotten the card and have yet to feel the need to even step foot into another shop. Keep up the good work healing tree 🌳 💕👍🌱thank you guy's for all that you do. Even security guys are super cool there 😎. All very nice people 😃