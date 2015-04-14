Bladydiane
Very friendly atmosphere, Matt is an extremely knowledgeable bud tender and hooked us up with superb flower and excellent edibles.
They have good deals along with a lot of selection. Also the staff is good!
Had Megan as a budtender, she was very knowledgeable and friendly!!! Will be going back again!
Great place, friendly staff and knowledgeable!
If I could give more than 5 stars for service I would. Jake is the MAN! now remember, this is the first and only dispensary I've ever gone too. Not only due to the fact that its near by, but also because Jake, along with many other nice employees, have turned me onto new things that I now use and medicate with on a daily basis. they're very helpful and informative on pretty much anything and everything. I work a very hard, and stressful job and sometimes its can be very traumatic. But when I come here to grab my bud and edibles, I feel like I'm walking into a room full of friends and family. You know, the kinda cousins you get baked with while going for a "walk" on Thanksgiving? yeah. that's how cool this specific group of people are. I love this place and haven't even asked about other dispensaries. This place is so great sometimes I forget other dispensaries even exist!
Jake, and the Healing Tree Squad would like to personally thank you for your review! We really do appreciate our patients and value them as if they were family. Makes our day to serve you! Glad to always see you coming back!
Great selection. No point or customer reward system
Hello, I just want to say that I highly recommend the healing tree wellness center for ur one stop shop to good and trusted medicinal needs 👍🌱 since the very 1st time i came there when I 1st got my med card until now they have treated me so well and very fairly. The 1st time you go there you get a FREE joint! Who doesn't love a freebie right? 🚬 well they have been more than kind to me every time after that too even when i had my issue with the vape cartridges not working right. They solved the issue and gave me a few freebies for my trouble. They are always sweet every last one of them, but two of my favorites would have to be Austin and Skye! You guy's are dope. But all the bud tenders there are sweet and personable. I really don't have an issue with anyone there at all. They will also work a deal with you if you ask. 😍 if ur nice to them they may deside to give you a discount👍 their prices are super reasonable and they have full stock of everything you could need even the accessories as well. This shop has not let me down yet and its fairly close to my house. I have been loyal to the healing tree 🌳 since I've gotten the card and have yet to feel the need to even step foot into another shop. Keep up the good work healing tree 🌳 💕👍🌱thank you guy's for all that you do. Even security guys are super cool there 😎. All very nice people 😃
Thank you on this great review! It is always our pleasure to make sure you are getting the service you deserve. :)
I came in for my first time during the Platinum Vape vendor event. I arrived around 6ish and Miranda checked me in. She was in a great mood and handled the HUGE amount of patients like a PRO! Her attitude is awesome and although 30 people were in front of me everything flowed perfectly. I got to the back and was helped by Skie. As a first time patient during a BUSY event she was very kind and super helpful. She never rushed me and I left in a great mood! To the managers .... you should let Skie and other budtenders ACCEPT TIPS!! They are very knowledgeable and deserve a little bonus. I tried to tip Skie today but she wouldn't accept. Other than not being able to tip for great service it was worth the wait and worth my 1 hour drive. Thanks Healing Tree!!!!
Both Skie and Miranda would like to thank you on this great review! although bud tenders are unable to accept tips, we highly appreciate the great feedback. :)
very good place worth the drive
My go-to store for bud, dabs, and everything else, but the best visits are when I get Skie as a budtender. She’s super friendly and patient when I don’t know what I want and is always teaching me something I didn’t know about weed or smoking. Great shop with an even better range of prices, but the best budtender in there is Skie hands down.
Skie would like to thank you on this review! Hope to see you in store again soon :)