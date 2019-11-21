Follow
Deals
Friday Deals:
Valid 11/22/2019 – 11/23/2019
*30% Off All Topicals, Kalm Products, Curaleaf Droppers, Strane/Liberty Concentrates, Dixie Elixirs, All Cresco Products & Kief *25% Off RSO, Shatter, Dart Pods, Grassroots Vapes, Edibles, Tablets & Capsules *Buy 3 Pre-Rolls, Get 1 Free
*Cannot be combined w/ Other Discounts, Equal or Lesser Value, While Supplies Last
Cookies & Dream by Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Dream
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
Bubba D by Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba D
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
Pootie Tang by Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Pootie Tang
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Seattle Kush x Primo Verde by Strane
from Strane
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Seattle Kush x Primo Verde
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Chemdawg 91 by Verano
from verano
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg 91
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Strawberry Cookies by Evermore
from Evermore Cannabis Company
25.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cookies
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Grease Monkey by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
___
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Citron by Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Citron
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Beautiful Nightmare by Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
17.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Beautiful Nightmare
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Strawberry Banana by Liberty
from Liberty
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Mimosa by ForwardGro
from ForwardGro
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine x Purple Punch
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Cannatonic by Curio
from Curio Wellness
0.6%
THC
22.6%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Animal Cookies by Curio
from Curio Wellness
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Raspberry Cough by Strane
from Strane
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Raspberry Cough
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Northern Lights by Curio
from Curio Wellness
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
MK Ultra by Curio
from Curio Wellness
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
GSC by Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
25%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
Wedding Cake by Curio
from Curio Wellness
27.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Grape Kush by Harvest
from Harvest
17.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Kush
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Space Candy by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Candy
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) by Strane
from Strane
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Amherst Sour Diesel by Curio
from Curio Wellness
28.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Amherst Sour Diesel
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Sour Lemon by Curio
from Curio Wellness
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Lemon OG
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
ONYCD by Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
30.8%
THC
0%
CBD
ONYCD
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Guice by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
___
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
6 Star by Harvest
from Harvest
25.86%
THC
0%
CBD
6 Star
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Ghost Train Haze By Verano
from verano
20.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Chem D x Skunk #1 by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
25.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem D x Skunk #1
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Forum Cookies x ADC Flower by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
30.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cookies x ADC
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Grape Pearls by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Pearls
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Sour Gorilla by Curio
from Curio Wellness
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Gorilla
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Garlic Cookies RSO by Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
83.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Cookies
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Citrus Kleaner Live Resin Badder by Evermore
from Evermore Cannabis Company
76.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Kleaner
Strain
$751 gram
$751 gram
SFV OG Mini X-Vape by MPX
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
85.3%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$40300 mg
$40300 mg
Double Tangie Banana Disposable by Rythm
from RYTHM
73.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Double Tangie Banana
Strain
$40300 mg
$40300 mg
Secret Weapon Disposable by Rythm
from RYTHM
75.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Secret Weapon
Strain
$40300 mg
$40300 mg
SW Stomper x W Wonder Diamonds & Sauce by MPX
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
95.68%
THC
0%
CBD
SW Stomper x W Wonder
Strain
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
3rd Dimension Diamonds & Sauce by MPX
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Nurse Jackie Live Resin Diamonds & Sauce by MPX
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Strawberry Cough Mini X-Vape by MPX
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
87.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$40300 mg
$40300 mg
