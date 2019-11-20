Deals
SUNDAY - Patient’s Choice MONDAY - Free (select) Mid Shelf Eighth with every $100 spent (Specialty and Bulk Flower not included) TUESDAY - Buy two get one free on any product (Friday's Deal, Black Label &Grow Science excluded) WEDNESDAY - Buy 3 get 2 free (select) edibles THURSDAY - $25 off $100 purchase (pretax, Specialty and Bulk Flower not included) FRIDAY - $60 Half Ounces, 20% off CBD & 20% off Edibles SATURDAY - 20% off MPX Cured/Live Resin
SUNDAY - Patient’s Choice MONDAY - Free (select) Mid Shelf Eighth with every $100 spent (Specialty and Bulk Flower not included) TUESDAY - Buy two get one free on any product (Friday's Deal, Black Label &Grow Science excluded) WEDNESDAY - Buy 3 get 2 free (select) edibles THURSDAY - $25 off $100 purchase (pretax, Specialty and Bulk Flower not included) FRIDAY - $60 Half Ounces, 20% off CBD & 20% off Edibles SATURDAY - 20% off MPX Cured/Live Resin