WE ARE A STATE LICENSED DISPENSARY.
**New Patient Deal**
- BOGO up to an 1/8th of Flower, 1 Gram of Concentrate (Including Sauce), OR a 500mg MPX Cartridge.
**Eligible Discounts**
- Seniors(5%), Veterans(5%), Disability(5%) , and Dispensary Agents(20%).
CASH/DEBIT - We have an ATM on site($2 FEE) and A DEBIT TERMINAL at the register ($5 FEE).
(Tax is NOT included on menu pricing)
Located on McDowell Rd. between Higley and Recker on the north hand-side. in Mesa, Arizona. Look for the A-Frame Sign.
5550 E. McDowell Rd. 85212
Front Desk and Will - Calls: (480) 830 - 8251
**Please know your order before placing a will -call, we can not consult over the phone.**
Health For Life is known for its friendly staff and comfortable environment. Welcome Home!