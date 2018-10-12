Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Health For Life is a patient-focused and patient-driven dispensary, always bringing the best quality medicinal products at the most affordable prices. Our knowledgeable Patient Consultants are committed to our patients, our communities and continuing education on cannabis.
We are a dispensary for valid Certified Maryland Patients and are not a recreational dispensary.
We have an ATM on site, service fees will apply. Please note that 6% MD sales tax will be applied to accessories only (non-cannabis).
***LEAFLY PICKUP***
In order to utilize Leafly Pickup, you must be a registered patient with Health for Life MD.
NEW PATIENT SPECIAL, Choose 1 of the following:
1/8th Flower: Buy One, Get One FREE
MPX Cartridge or Disposable: Buy One, Get One FREE
Blissiva Disposable: Buy One, Get One FREE
(Free item must be equal or lesser value)
*New Patients Please Come In With Your Medical Card In Addition to A State Issued ID (i.e. Driver's License)
ELIGIBLE DISCOUNTS
Seniors - 10% off
Disability - 10% off
Industry - 20% off
Veteran - 22% off
LOYALTY PROGRAM
With every purchase, you earn points that can be redeemed for a wide variety of products. See more details on our website: https://healthforlifedispensaries.com/rewards-md
Health For Life is known for out knowledgeable and friendly Patient Consultants as well as our clean, comfortable and private environment. Welcome to the Health for Life family!