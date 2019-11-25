Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Special Holiday Hours! Wed, Nov 27th - 9am - 10pm. Thursday, Nov, 28th - Closed, Friday, Nov 29th - Regular Hours
About
WE ARE A STATE LICENSED DISPENSARY.
**New Patient Deal**
- BOGO up to an 1/8th of Flower, 1 Gram of MPX Concentrate (Including Sauce), OR a 500mg MPX Cartridge.
**Eligible Discounts**
- Seniors(5%), Veterans(5%), Disability(5%) , and Dispensary Agents(20%).
CASH/DEBIT - We have an ATM on site($2 FEE) and A DEBIT TERMINAL at the register ($5 FEE).
(Tax is NOT included on menu pricing)
Located on Pecos and Ellsworth right off 89th Place in Mesa, Arizona. Look for the A-Frame Sign :)
7343 South 89th Place
Mesa, AZ 85212
Front Desk Phone: (480) 888 - 0247
Health For Life is known for its friendly staff and comfortable environment. Welcome Home!