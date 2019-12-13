119 products
Deals
$40 off oz flower w/ 2 free grams of wax
Valid 11/11/2019 – 1/1/2020
All Oz of flower $200 and above gets $40 off and 2 free grams of wax with the order while supplies last!!
All Products
Blue Gushers
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$65¼ oz
+2 more sizes
Sour Diesel (greenhouse)
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$1251 oz
Cookies (greenhouse)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$75½ oz
+1 more size
Guava Gelato "Guavaloto"
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
___
CBD
$120½ oz
+1 more size
Peaches N Cream x Cookies
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
___
CBD
$100½ oz
+1 more size
Mutant Og
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
+2 more sizes
Fruit Loops
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
___
CBD
$120½ oz
+1 more size
Orange Cookies
from Unknown Brand
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$150½ oz
+1 more size
Sherbacio
from Unknown Brand
31%
THC
0%
CBD
$170½ oz
+1 more size
Sour Kush Berry (genetic special)
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Kush Berry
Strain
$50½ oz
+1 more size
Mochi
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Mochi
Strain
$65⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Gruntz
from Unknown Brand
32%
THC
0%
CBD
Runtz
Strain
$65⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
berry white
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+1 more size
Key lime pie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$70½ oz
+1 more size
$150oz SFV OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$100½ oz
+1 more size
23% PIE FACE (GENETIC SPECIAL)
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Face OG
Strain
$60¼ oz
+2 more sizes
$120 Gelato Cake mix (indoor) 7g bud 4g wax!!!
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
Shanti Baba Hemp- SF HEMP CO.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
11.1%
CBD
shanti baba
Strain
$45¼ oz
+1 more size
ZKITTLES - EXXXCELLENT FARMS 26% THC
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
CHEMDOG
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
ANIMAL COOKIES EXXXCELLENT FARMS 27% THC
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$150½ oz
+1 more size
Gelato Cake 28% THC
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$150½ oz
+1 more size
$250 oz TopShelf Special early bird special
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2501 oz
23% SUNDAE DRIVER (GENETIC SPECIAL)
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$60¼ oz
+2 more sizes
27% GUAVA (Genetic special)
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava Gelato
Strain
$60¼ oz
+2 more sizes
27% ZKITTLES (Genetic special)
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$60¼ oz
+2 more sizes
Blue Dream %24% THC
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+1 more size
Dr. Greenshock 1:1 (CBD:THC Flower)
from Unknown Brand
1%
THC
0%
CBD
dr greenshock
Strain
$40⅛ oz
Purple Mango
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Tango
Strain
$65⅛ oz
+1 more size
Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Oura
from KandyPens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$350each
Blue Guavaloto
from Dr.Sluggworth
90%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Guavaloto
Strain
$351 g
+2 more sizes
Dabbin Berry Mix
from Dr.Sluggworth
82%
THC
0%
CBD
Dabbin Berry Mix
Strain
$251 g
+2 more sizes
Kush Mintz
from Dr.Sluggwoth
90%
THC
0%
CBD
Kush Mintz
Strain
$351 g
+2 more sizes
Mac n Cheese
from Dr.Sluggworth
91%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac n Cheese
Strain
$351 g
+2 more sizes
Nutter Butter
from Dr.Sluggwoth
88%
THC
0%
CBD
Nutter Butter
Strain
$351 g
+2 more sizes
Peepz
from Dr.Sluggworth
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Peepz
Strain
$351 g
+2 more sizes
Rainbow Slushie
from Dr.Sluggworth
90%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow Slushie
Strain
$351 g
+2 more sizes
Sherbacio
from Dr.Sluggworth
87%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbacio
Strain
$351 g
+2 more sizes
Watermelon Zkittles
from Dr.Sluggworth
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$351 g
+2 more sizes
