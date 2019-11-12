Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
All oz of flowers $200+ get $40 off and 2 free grams of wax.Take advantage of this and other deals we offer during the holidays
About
We are currently working on our pricing. Your total may or may not include tax as we update everything.
Cash only at the moment. Drivers do not carry change unless requested in text prior!
Medical Sign up at www.healthygreensdelivery.com
RECREATIONAL (Please understand that if you cancel your 1st order or are not ready for our driver we will unfortunately not be able to deliver to you in the future)
Sign up and ordering is easy! Email these items to HG.recreational.2019@gmail.com with your name as the subject
Just a few simple steps
1. Clear Picture - VALID State ID or Drivers License and a selfie with your ID
2. Email address and best contact phone #
3. Home Address for Delivery! We may ask for Proof of Residency.
4. Your order!! (Time for the fun part!) Text it to the 510-240-2437 dispatch number
5. We create your account and apply CA cannabis tax and respond back with new total and ETA!
NO RETURNS OR EXCHANGES ON ANY ITEMS THAT WERE GIVEN FOR FREE OR DISCOUNT AS WELL AS ANY ITEMS YOU "ACCIDENTALLY ORDERED" ETC
$50 minimum subtotal
-Now are open 8 am until 10 pm (last call 9 pm for new patients 930pm for returning)
-Join our Loyalty group and get your punch card to save even more!
CHECK OUT OUR DEALS PAGE!!! ALWAYS GREAT DEALS BUT YOU CANNOT STACK DEALS!! ASK FOR DETAILS!!
We strive to provide you with the best quality and service 7 days a week. We encourage your feedback and reviews on us and our products on to make your experience and others experience with us to be the best it can be. We carry a wide variety of verified brands including some of our own.
We always have a constant rotation of top quality cannabis strains, some of the more popular strains that we delivery to the East Bay in California include:
Hybrid Strains
Blue Dream
Gelato
OG Kush
Sherbert
GSC
Sativa Strains
Sour Diesel
Jack Herer
Green Crack
Durban Poison
Tangie
Indica Strains
Do-Si-Do
Purple Punch
Northern Lights
Zkittles
We pride ourselves on fast and accurate deliveries to the following areas on the East Bay including but not limited to:
Danville
San Ramon
Pleasanton
Hayward
Blackhawk
Livermore
Fremont
Castro Valley
Diablo
Alamo
Walnut Creek
Clayton
Concord
Pleasant Hill
Moraga
Newark
Union City