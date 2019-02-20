Healthy Hemp Outlet opened in 2017 with a mission - to help you find the best CBD products for relief from anxiety, muscle pain, soreness and inflammation. We also thought there were too many terms for Cannabis (Marijuana, MMJ, CHD, THC, Medical Cannabis, Industrial Derived Hemp CBD, HEMP seed oil), so a big part of our in-store on phone sales is a 15-20 minute overview of Cannabis, the difference between MMJ and CBD and how the body's ECS uses CBD for optimal balance and calming. We really understand the HEMP CBD plant, we don't sell MMJ today, but several of our staff have MMJ Cards and we might share our own experience with CBD and without THC. Several months after we opened, we were overwhelmed by the number of life changing testimonials we received from clients treating: Fibromyalgia, Stress and Anxiety, PTSD, diabetes, skin irritations, sleep issues, Prostate Cancer, Parkinson’s, Epilepsy and more. At this point HHOutlet.com knew our mission was to continue to interview vendors and find the BEST CBD - from user feedback and COA Reports. We also believe that by building trusting relationships with reliable vendors, our reputation will continue to grow month by month.Our customers trust us, we must trust our vendors. We test each product in house via personal trials and believe we have found some of the best HEMP CBD vendors in the business from the positive testimonials received. HH Outlet is a DNA website owned and operated from Sunny St. Petersburg, FL. If you are looking for CBD OIL near you, we are in the Center of St. Pete and offer CBD only, so you don't need a medical card to enter. . We attend many local markets in DTSP and we work with many local retail stores. If you are in the 727 area code and would like a local delivery or pick-up, just email us at info@hhoutlet.com . HH Outlet is also a proud sponsor and donor to several St. Pete Pet Organizations and has donated 1000’s of dollars of CBD products to groups like: Pet Pal Greyhound Pets Rescue Friends of Strays SPCA Veterans Organizations We support local businesses and advertise locally. We are in the process of opening our 2nd store in downtown st. pete.