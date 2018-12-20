Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Our mom & pop shop strives in providing the community with an alternative resource for prescription pain medications. Healthy Hemptations is family owned and operated & eager to help you with your selections. We strive to provide a comfortable environment for all customers whether you are a frequent cannabis user or a first time patient. #CBD #tinctures