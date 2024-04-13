The people are very friendly and there are sometimes animals there as you can see from the photos Unfortunately I have been there a few times and been missing things that I paid for Nor did I get a receipt If it were only once I wouldn’t mention it Also there seems to be homeless or other people constantly hanging around outside bothering the workers while they are trying to help customers Could be why they miss things Also some things cost more than they do at all the other places I have been to in this area On the bright side other than the awesome people and nice ambience While their variety is not large They do use quality brands and products No idea why local stuff costs more than everywhere else I really liked the place and was disappointed to be shorted more than once But if you are looking for concentrates and friendly service Or a good joint Or high quality Check it out The only negatives are the missing stuff and problems people outside of the business cause And that’s not their fault and they probably aren’t trying to be a problem or deter anything Support your local businesses Don’t buy off the street People with dispensaries put a lot of effort into getting to that point They earned the business And prices are dropping all over the world everyday