Poor product. Expensive prices. To add insult to injury several staff members are unhelpful and rude. Customer service isn't a priority thanks to the government enforcing a monopoly.
Employees giving out misinformation, saying Cbd is the opposite of THC. What they advertise is not even close to the thc/cbd %. All under 20% which is like smoking a cigarette to an avid smoker. Super dry, tasteless. Just because u can rehydrate it with those packs u sell does not bring back the thc gone from over dtying
It’s a little out of the way, but worth the trip. The store is bright and the staff are very friendly and attentive. The Tweed softgels were a great find. I just wish I had taken more time to browse.
Noob here. First time ever going into a dispensary. Warm, welcoming and very knowledgable staff made this experience stress free and fun. From beginning to end, an amazing experience.
Very nice,clean location with helpful and courteous staff.
I've been to most legal dispensaries, but this one has the best staff, and the largest variety of different products.
My favourite dispensary in the city. I go out of my way to come here compared to the other guys who are much closer. Great staff. Great conversation. Great playlist. Simple ordering system.
This place is by far the best store in Hamilton. They have a huge selection of product always and they actually serve you based on a line. The staff are helpful and the place is extremely clean and well kept. Will be going back again, worth the commute for sure.
Awesome staff. Great effort is taken to cater to all. Only smart stop in the Hamilton area
Super friendly and helpful staff, really nice atmosphere. Good selection and so far good product!