Helping Hands Dispensary is a Recreational and Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Boulder, Colorado providing top-shelf cannabis, hash and concentrates to the MMJ community at the best prices. We’re the exclusive home of Sanjay Gupta Kush - and we're open to the public!

Helping Hands has an extensive menu including organic cannabis and infused edibles as well as high quality shatter, wax, hash oil and CO2 and BHO concentrates from some of the top names in the MMJ business. We also have a wide selection of CBD-infused meds such as Mountain High Suckers and Dixie Botanicals Dew Drops.

We have our grows in Boulder, insuring the highest quality and the freshest weed in town. Our growers use time-tested natural, organic methods to insure the cleanest and purest cannabis, and we never sell 3rd party buds. We pull from a wide variety of genetics, including our potent and proprietary Hawaiian genotypes and have our own in-house strain library.

In addition to providing top shelf alternatives, we make our customers and patients our top priority. That means friendly, focused and amazing customer service that exceeds your expectations with every visit, not to mention great Boulder Dispensary Deals.

We take our time with you, helping insure you're educated, comfortable, and happy with your choices. Whether you're enjoying Amendment 64 or you come to us for specific medical conditions, we're dedicated to helping you choose your cannabis products for a safe, fun, healthy and healing experience. We've been in business since 2009 and were one of the first dispensaries in the state. We moved to Pearl St. from our 28th St. spot in early 2013 and invite you to check out our amazing new location at right between Tahona Tequila Bistro and Two Spoons Gelato. Look for the not-so-secret doorway! Valid Colorado "Red Card" required for all customers.