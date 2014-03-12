A10-18-0000288-TEMP Homegrown Holistic Collective is a community based, not-for-profit incorporated collective. Our primary goal is to advocate and support a proactive approach to health management by providing a local, professional, and safe environment to dispense medical cannabis. We stock organic, locally produced, high-grade medicine, clones, and edibles. Most importantly, we stock CBD tinctures which may help restore cells destroyed by cancer, chemotherapy, and radiation.For years, the evidence and information, scientifically and medically documented, has been available to show that marijuana has a positive beneficial impact for most who suffer from multiple ailments. Getting the word out, and making this valuable and effective medicine available, is an important task.It has not been easy as there are many opponents who neither understand nor care about the incredible healing and relief which this natural medicine provides.