Hempire is a concept that easy goes beyond some people’s wildest imagination. Something like the theatres of antique Greece or Italy, a pleasure doom of entertainment without any regrets. And every day, every hour there will always be something to experience inside of our beautiful space, well located in the very middle of Barcelona. Our spacious 2 storey local breaths creativity with most of its items and shapes made from talented artists from all over the the world. Don’t miss out on the exhibitions or our massive live arts entertainment selection that always will make your stay become something more that you always will remember and gain life quality from. We are sincerely grateful and happy to be able to represent such a exciting break through for the culture in both of the aspects of cannabis and arts. And we hope and believe that all our existing and future members feel that vibrance in transmission every time they chose to come for a visit. Our private social club is for us a direct gateway to harmony for body and mind. We mix with Cannabis & Culture and we love, cherish and find it very interesting to do so. The notorious Cannabis professor “El Profe” from Amsterdam town introduces the cultivation of our Cannabis to our members with great satisfaction, but he also strengthens the alliance between Amsterdam and Barcelona witch we find is very important as the Cannabis culture only grows stronger and stronger here in Cataluña. His more then 30 year experience in the field of Cannabis makes him one of the most respected bud-magicians out there today. With an organic work ethic and nature as biggest resource of knowledge, we are proud to have him as our cultivator. The consistency of always having a high quality product is the backbone of our community no matter if its Cannabis or Arts. To join us and become a part of the show you have to know an already existing member that brings you with him/her to the club. Further on to be able to pass the registration you need to be 21 year of age or over and have valid photo identification with you. We also ask you to respect and follow our rules and regulations and most important of all; be creative, open your mind and enjoy life… Welcome to Hempire.