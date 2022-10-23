I visited for my first time today 10/22/22 and bought a cartridge. When I got home and opened the package, I found that about a quarter of it had leaked out. I called to let them know, and ask if I could exchange it for a new one. The woman on the phone informed me that not only has she received complaints about these cartridges before, but that there was nothing she could do about it and refused any type of refund or exchange. Basically told me I’m sh*t out of luck. Won’t be returning.