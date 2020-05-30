Capitalmack
Absolutely love this place very knowledgeable the gummys hands down best I’ve chewed... on the flower side try the space candy I been on it Daily 👍🏾⛽️😌
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Close to my place and the guy knows his stuff! Good price and even helped me try edibles again. Had a bad experience before and he explained why and how to start slow. Gonna be my go to spot from no one!