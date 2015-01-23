We were founded on the conviction that both recreational and medical cannabis users deserve something better than the service and quality commonly found in this industry. We believe in quality over quantity and continuous improvement. We offer responsibly grown and locally sourced cannabis at a great value. We also offer a wide variety of cost-effective concentrates and health conscious edibles, along with anything else you might need to enhance your cannabis experience. Find information about cannabis science, news, culture and much more on our blog. Our representatives are knowledgeable and courteous, and put your satisfaction above all else. Try our service and we promise you’ll never look back. Visit www.HERB.delivery to sign up and place an order within 5 minutes!