I am visiting from DC and I was referred to this location for recreational use consumption. So first, let me say, they are out-a-ways from where I am currently staying, but that's ok. Secondly, they currently do not have an ATM in their shop, but they should be recieving one within the next 1-2 months. NOW on to the Amazingness!! This recreational shop has so many different types of edibles, numerous local strains of buds, dabs, wax, hash oil, glassware, pens, pre-rolled joints and anything you can think of, here. I was in utter shock. Everything the internet says, well when it comes to herbary, is true! The colors, true form and sizes, to the wacky names, is right now point. I didn't want to leave! Anyway, I ended up scoring a sativa Dark Chocolate Mocha Truffle, a sativa Dark Caramel Chocolate Roll, some Farmer Jay's Vaping Oil, and a generic oil pen. Everything I could have imagined, came true, here in this shop. Please stop by, you won't be disappointed!!