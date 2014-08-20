ericblack
Great selection and knowledgeable staff make this place my only stop for cannabis.
I loved these guys. But they closed this location May 1st 2016. Very sad about that! :(
nice discreet location. freindly staff. selection is lacking. the gear they do have is legit. try some frank, by far a favorite of mine.
very friendly, great selection and discreet location. the cute budtender doesn't hurt either 😃
Great Products, Great Service, but unfortunately a little overpriced.
wonderful group of knowledgeable staff and good selection of product.
I am visiting from DC and I was referred to this location for recreational use consumption. So first, let me say, they are out-a-ways from where I am currently staying, but that's ok. Secondly, they currently do not have an ATM in their shop, but they should be recieving one within the next 1-2 months. NOW on to the Amazingness!! This recreational shop has so many different types of edibles, numerous local strains of buds, dabs, wax, hash oil, glassware, pens, pre-rolled joints and anything you can think of, here. I was in utter shock. Everything the internet says, well when it comes to herbary, is true! The colors, true form and sizes, to the wacky names, is right now point. I didn't want to leave! Anyway, I ended up scoring a sativa Dark Chocolate Mocha Truffle, a sativa Dark Caramel Chocolate Roll, some Farmer Jay's Vaping Oil, and a generic oil pen. Everything I could have imagined, came true, here in this shop. Please stop by, you won't be disappointed!!
I love the staff and the convenience of the location, not the biggest selection within driving distance but it's all quality stuff. Recently got a good selection of pipes and pens. Wish they accepted debit.
Best selection available in the northwest very helpful staff always friendly and great reccomendations!! I cant wait to go back.