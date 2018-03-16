Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Hello, and thank you for your interest in Herbal Choices! We currently service the medical and recreational market. Our clean shop and knowledgeable staff is well versed in all your cannabis questions. Offering price breaks on our flower, come and see why Herbal Choices is the only choice for your cannabis needs!