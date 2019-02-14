Herbal Cure Inc is a medical cannabis retail store situated in Okmulgee, OK. Our primary objective is “feel better naturally”. We have a profound enthusiasm for cannabis and the role it plays in the medical world. Considering the science along with a natural approach, we hope to maximize each cannabis experience specific to your needs. We go out of our way to find the best products available while also offering a wide variety with prices to fit every budget. Herbal Cure Inc. will be working hand in hand with various peers including medical and legal professionals, network leaders, business owners and patients to share knowledge and to support each other in hopes to learn and improve with this new ever changing industry. Our staff will not only have their bud-tenders licenses but our team will also be involved in continuing educational courses, seminars and meetings to receive recognized training so we may provide a safe, knowledgeable and accommodating experience for our clients. We guarantee to listen to the community, address possible needs and to help optimize our mix of resources to strengthen that bond.