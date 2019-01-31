Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The Herbal House is a family owned dispensary that is passionate about cannabis and its applications in the medical field. Our staff is knowledgeable and ready to serve you. We have a wide variety of top quality products to fit every palate. Come in and have a look around, enjoy a complimentary beverage while you wait; and don't forget to look over all of our amazing retail.
All prices out-the-door (tax included)
**Price Match Guarantee: Restrictions apply, flower not included. Sales items excluded, Norman dispensaries ONLY**