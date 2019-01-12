60 products
25 Days Of Christmas
Valid 12/1/2019 – 12/26/2019
With every purchase you get a ticket, At the end of the day a ticket will be picked at random to get a gift of your choice under our Christmas tree. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
Zamaldelica
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
20%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Zamaldelica
Strain
$121 g
Blue Raspberry Truffle
from Frosty Pharms
18.44%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blueraspberry Truffle
Strain
$101 g
Golden Goat
from Frosty Pharms
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$151 g
Sour Dairy Queen
from Grow Sure
23%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Sour Dairy Queen
Strain
$121 g
Triangle-Glue
from Frosty Pharms
34.15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tri Glue
Strain
$151 g
Corn Bread
from Frosty Pharms
22.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Cornbread
Strain
$151 g
Haze
from Community Hope Growers LLC
17.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Haze
Strain
$81 g
Sour Frank
from medicinoels
18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sour Frank
Strain
$101 g
Three 1G Thunder Sticks and 1G Moon Rock
from ALTRD
60%
THC
0%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$851 g
Two 1/2G Thundersticks and 1.5 g Moon Rock
from ALTRD
60%
THC
0%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$65½ g
1.5g Shatter Sticks
from 27 Pure
58%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan + Sour Diesel
Strain
$401 g
1\8 Caviar Gold Moon Rock
from Caviar Gold
35%
THC
0%
CBD
Not Strain Specific
Strain
$351 g
1G Naked Sticks
from Xen Xtracts
50%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$251 g
1G Stacker
from Xen Xtracts
60%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$401 g
1g Super Lemon Haze Vape Cart
from Amedicanna
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$601 g
5 Pack Of Pre-Rolls (Boy's From Oklahoma)
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Vary
Strain
$501 g
Lemon OG Dab
from Helix
90.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Haze
Strain
$691 g
900 Mg THC Tincture
from HANNABIS XTRACTS
900mg
THC
900mg
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$1251 g
1050 Mg THC Tincture
from HANNABIS XTRACTS
1050mg
THC
1050mg
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$1401 g
1800 Mg THC Tincture
from HANNABIS XTRACTS
1800mg
THC
1800mg
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$2301 g
2100 Mg THC Tincture
from HANNABIS XTRACTS
2100mg
THC
2100mg
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$2501 g
600 MG RSO CannaOil (Alcohol Based)
from Micro Labs
84.7%
THC
5.3%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$551 g
600 MG RSO CannaOil (Oil Based)
from Micro Labs
84.7%
THC
5.3%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$551 g
Alien OG Budder
from 27 Pure
60%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
Alien OG Crumble
from 27 Pure
60%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
Kosher Kush Dab
from Helix
92.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$691 g
Three in the Pink Diamonds
from 27 Pure
95%
THC
0%
CBD
Three in the Pink
Strain
$851 g
Orange Kush Live Rosin
from 27 Pure
50%
THC
2%
CBD
Orange Kush
Strain
$701 g
1G Dab Syringe
from Helix
92.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$651 g
250 mg CBD:THC Tincure
from Twisted Extracts
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Unkown
Strain
$1301
250 mg THC Tincture (Lavender or Peppermint)
from Twisted Extracts
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unkown
Strain
$691
Chocolate Syrup
from The OG Chef's Too Sticky LLC
1300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$46each
Ranch Dressing
from The OG Chef's Too Sticky LLC
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$46each
BBQ Sauce
from The OG Chefs Too Sticky LLC.
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$46each
Honey
from The OG Chef's Too Sticky LLC
1800mg
THC
0mg
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$50each
sucker
from Unknown Brand
40%
THC
0%
CBD
$14each
200 mg Tonic
from Amedicanna
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Miscellaneous
Strain
$35each
200 mg Gummies
from Synergy
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$40each
50 mg Gummies
from Simple Cure
50%
THC
0%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$16each
PRE ROLLS (Boy's From Oklahoma)
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
