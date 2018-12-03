Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
ALL PRICES TAX INCLUDED! We are a family owned and operated, community centered, fun loving dispensary and a true mom and pop shop!! We are continually growing and can't wait to meet everyone of you! We have been in our location since September 2018. We strive ourselves in cannabis knowledge and customer service!