Herbal Remedies Dispensary, based in Quincy, Illinois, is committed to the education, pain management and holistic wellness of their patients. A locally owned and operated dispensary, they strive to provide the highest quality medical marijuana products matched with the ideal patient experience in a safe and welcoming environment. History: Herbal Remedies in Quincy, Illinois organized its dispensary team in 2014 with the like-minded goal of offering patients the top medical-grade cannabis products while delivering a patient experience in a safe and comfortable atmosphere. Seeing firsthand how medical marijuana can provide respite to a variety of diseases and conditions, the Herbal Remedies team champions cannabis’ use as a satisfactory alternative when Western medicine fails. Committed to bringing medical marijuana out of the darkness of stigma and into the public light, Herbal Remedies advocates free education regarding cannabis many benefits and minimal risks in hopes to make it a more widely accepted method of medicine. Staff: The dispensary staff of Herbal Remedies offers a broad range of experience in the cannabis industry, including knowledge of cultivation, different strain types and various methods of medication in addition to state legalities medical applications. They are more than willing to educate patients on medical marijuana and are aware that the medicine isn’t a one-size-fits-all cure. The Herbal Remedies’ team takes the time to work with each patient, customizing a treatment plan that will help them regain their health and improve their quality of life. Menu: Herbal Remedies proudly offers a wide selection of different flower strains, concentrates, topicals, edibles, pre-rolls, oils, CBD capsules and more for their patients to browse through and sample. All of their products are tested at licensed Illinois laboratories, and they stock only the finest medicine for their patients' many different needs. Herbal Remedies’ team offers complimentary assistance filling out and submitting application paperwork for potential medical marijuana patients, and happily speaks at any number of community functions and locations to spread awareness of medical cannabis and its legalities. Service Locations: The luxurious Herbal Remedies dispensary facility is located in Quincy, Illinois, designed to welcome and accommodate patients of all kinds. They proudly serve patients throughout Quincy and its surrounding areas. Location Information: Quincy, Illinois borders both the Mississippi River and the Missouri state line, and is colloquially known as Illinois’ “Gem City”. Quincy University calls the city home while the Quincy Memorial Bridge crosses the river to Missouri’s West Quincy and Poage Island. Herbal Remedies is committed to serving its patients to the best of their abilities.