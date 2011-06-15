Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Herbal Solutions is a medical marijuana provisioning center conveniently located in Ypsilanti's historic downtown district. We are dedicated to providing our members with a safe, professional and caring environment where you can receive medicine, as well as education, resources, and consultation services.
We offer free membership, daily specials, and additional special deals for Veterans, Seniors, and recipients of SSD benefits.