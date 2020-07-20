Jerscott6
This place has exceptional customer service over the phone and a great selection of products and great deals!!
Returning Patients: 1st Time Visiting Our New HWC North Location? During Your First Purchase at Our New HWC North Location if You Buy 1 Eighth of HWC Flower You Will Get 1 Eighth for Free!!! Flower Specials: -$20 Eighths of Phoenix OG -$25 Eighths of Ghost OG -Returning Patients Receive 1 Free Member Roll w/ Any Purchase! Vapen Specials: -BOGO Free Vapen Extracts (Includes Shatter/Wax/Cake Badder/RHO/Kief/Giggle Sticks) *Excludes Vapen Applicators & Cartridges* -BOGO Free Vapen Kitchens Edibles, -6 for $100 Vapen Cartridges, Stop By HWC you're not just a patient, you're family!
While Supplies Last *Can Not Stack Specials With Any Other Discount*
1st Visit- Buy an eighth and get a FREE eighth of equal or lesser value! *Can't Be Stacked with Other Discounts* 2nd Visit- 10% Off your Entire Order. *Can't Be Stacked with Other Discounts* 3rd Visit- Free Pre- Roll of your Choice 4th Visit- 20% Off your Entire Order *Can't Stack with Other Discounts* 5th Visit- BOGO Free Up to a Half oz of Flower *Can't Be Stacked with Other Discounts*
Deals Cannot be Stacked With Other Discounts.
Don't forget to "Reefer-a-Friend!" to come in to HWC for their first time and YOU get a Eighth for each referral (with purchase)! No combined/stacked coupons, sales and promotions!!! Come check us out!
Great service.. although I got the Cherry Kush RHO from this Location and it is tan brown.. (it is always white ) Just last week I purchased the same strain from the west Phoenix location and it was literally WHITE... like how it always is. Honestly feel scammed
My new favorite place in one of my favorite bud tenders in the world is here COREY!! If you need anything she is your girl! But everyone is super awesome and down to earth! Plus I’m super happy that they finally opened a location in North Phoenix! Definitely go check this place out