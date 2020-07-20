7/19/2020 @HWC North: 6 for $100 Vapen Cartidges, BOGO Vapen Extracts, BOGO Vapen Kitchens!!!

Valid 7/19/2020 - 7/20/2020

Returning Patients: 1st Time Visiting Our New HWC North Location? During Your First Purchase at Our New HWC North Location if You Buy 1 Eighth of HWC Flower You Will Get 1 Eighth for Free!!! Flower Specials: -$20 Eighths of Phoenix OG -$25 Eighths of Ghost OG -Returning Patients Receive 1 Free Member Roll w/ Any Purchase! Vapen Specials: -BOGO Free Vapen Extracts (Includes Shatter/Wax/Cake Badder/RHO/Kief/Giggle Sticks) *Excludes Vapen Applicators & Cartridges* -BOGO Free Vapen Kitchens Edibles, -6 for $100 Vapen Cartridges, Stop By HWC you're not just a patient, you're family!

While Supplies Last *Can Not Stack Specials With Any Other Discount*