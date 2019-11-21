Deals
Place an order online with HWC for $50 or more and make sure All contact information is correct to avoid cancellations. Patiently wait for your confirmation text or email. Once you have received your confirmation text or email, Please give receptionist your Active MMJ card & have confirmation text or email ready for view. If you are changing something on your order upon arrival please let reception know. *As online ordering is an express ordering system. If you need to change or add to your order you will be put in the regular queue. All Online Orders are final. This will ensure that we are getting online orders in and out in a timely manner.* All Online Orders available for pick up till 9PM, Orders will not be saved for the following day. From all of us here at HWC Thank you for choosing us for your MMJ Needs. Enjoy your express order and have a beautiful day!
Place an order online with HWC for $50 or more and make sure All contact information is correct to avoid cancellations. Patiently wait for your confirmation text or email. Once you have received your confirmation text or email, Please give receptionist your Active MMJ card & have confirmation text or email ready for view. If you are changing something on your order upon arrival please let reception know. *As online ordering is an express ordering system. If you need to change or add to your order you will be put in the regular queue. All Online Orders are final. This will ensure that we are getting online orders in and out in a timely manner.* All Online Orders available for pick up till 9PM, Orders will not be saved for the following day. From all of us here at HWC Thank you for choosing us for your MMJ Needs. Enjoy your express order and have a beautiful day!