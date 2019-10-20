Herbal Wellness Center is dedicated to cultivating the highest-quality medicinal marijuana, concentrates and edibles in the industry. We are here to make you a true connoisseur. At HWC, we grow and nurture our marijuana strains in a 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art cultivation center in Phoenix where expert growers sculpt and refine potency, taste, feel and effect using experience and tender loving care. Our highly-trained patient service consultants take special care of each patient. Visit Herbal Wellness Center in Phoenix today and find out why we are the dispensary chosen number one in the Valley by the true connoisseurs! • Reader's Choice Medical Marijuana Dispensary Phoenix New Times 2015 • 2015 High Times Annual Dab Issue, special 8-page feature by Mel Frank • Voted #1 dispensary in AZ countless times by Leafly since 2015 • First Place in Crumble and Wax division AZ710 Festival 2015 • First Place Indica Flower- Snake Eyes AZ Errl Cup 2016 • First Place Hybrid Flower- Gelato AZ710 Festival 2017 • Best Knowledge and Environment AZ Errl Cup 2017