18 Reviews of Herbalize Dispensary
Sort by
Most Helpful
k........4
July 31, 2022
Shelby was very helpful, friendly and knowledgeable! The store has a good selection of strains and good prices. The store has a great selection of pieces as well!
K........n
July 17, 2022
Absolutely one of my favorite places to shop. The prices are great as is thier product. Great glass, incredible place to shop.
l........1
July 7, 2022
love the variety that the store has to offer and also best place for great glass and the best bud around.
s........2
July 6, 2022
These people are amazing and very helpful in finding what's best for you
C........0
July 5, 2022
Lucas is awesome he knows he stuff very informative and very kind and down to earth environment Always smells great
b........8
July 4, 2022
The owner is amazing and they are all very helpful. They are great at finding something for every budget.
z........4
July 2, 2022
Large selection of products, excellent customer service from Lucas.
W........e
June 22, 2022
first time going great experience guy was very Informative and will be return
M........i
May 24, 2022
When I first pulled up, I was a little underwhelmed by the outside of the shop but if the saying "never judge a book by its cover" ever applied to anything it would be this. Once inside almost every square inch is packed with smokables, edibles, dabables, and smoking devices. Lucas was working when I went in and the man knows his stuff. Not only is he knowledgeable about his product, but also how to get you what you're looking for if you're smoking on a budget like me. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to shop. It may be one of the smaller places but there's still so much to look at, plus if you get Lucas working you're gonna end up chit chatting with him because he's such a cool mellow guy. Ask him about the biggest preroll they offer and then pick your jaw off the floor when you see it. I'll be going back time and time again.
e........3
May 14, 2022
Amazing store for all of your medical needs!!!
j........0
April 12, 2022
I don't go to dispensaries often but I've started using CBD products to help with various pains I deal with normally. Everyone that was there was friendly and helpful. There seemed to be a great variety of weed and weed related products. They have a good selection of stuff for me too. I look forward to trying all the other CBD offerings but what I've had, I'd give two thumbs up.
M........1
April 11, 2022
Amazing!!! Love the new crew!!! So knowledgeable and helpful!!! You can literally ask any questions!! They offered a med card service!!!! Free in town delivery was so fast! So refreshing to have a shop like this in town!!!
p........2
April 9, 2022
Great place to go the staff is very friendly and they have a great selection at great prices it's my favorite place to go
r........0
April 9, 2022
Just went there today. Got my 5-pack pre-roll with a great price.Huge variety of cannabis products. Very competitive prices, definitely be back for more products.
G........2
April 9, 2022
Beautiful nice and clean store knowledgeable staff best price’s in the town. Highly recommended.
j........2
April 9, 2022
Great Selection of Flower, Concentrates & Edibles. They have huge variety of Accessories. Never seen such a great looking shop like this I Recommend everybody to go once & look.
j........7
March 31, 2022
Verified Shopper
Ordering through Leafly was quick and easy, and my order was ready by the time I pulled up. I'll probably try the delivery service soon.
m........t
March 24, 2022
High quality medicine, fair pricing, friendly, funny, and knowledgeable staff! Super excited to find out that they deliver!!