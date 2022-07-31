When I first pulled up, I was a little underwhelmed by the outside of the shop but if the saying "never judge a book by its cover" ever applied to anything it would be this. Once inside almost every square inch is packed with smokables, edibles, dabables, and smoking devices. Lucas was working when I went in and the man knows his stuff. Not only is he knowledgeable about his product, but also how to get you what you're looking for if you're smoking on a budget like me. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to shop. It may be one of the smaller places but there's still so much to look at, plus if you get Lucas working you're gonna end up chit chatting with him because he's such a cool mellow guy. Ask him about the biggest preroll they offer and then pick your jaw off the floor when you see it. I'll be going back time and time again.