This shop, located near the Dunkin Donuts, reminds me of a craft brewery for marijuana. They don't carry strains that I easily recognized, but they seem to be cultivating some of the rarer strains or some new ones. They have a large selections of pipes, papers, etc., along with cookbooks, and plenty of CBD products for those who would like to try without a license. They frequently host a licensed nurse who can prescribe a card within about a half an hour if you qualify, and for the Midcoast, their hours are a medical user's dream! No delivery is available that I know of, you can find their full menu on weedmaps, and their prices are wonderful! So far, they are cheaper than any other licensed dispensary I've come across, and I don't see any decrease in quality. As someone who doesn't smoke for recreational purposes, I find this shop to be calm, easy to use, and friendly. It does not feel low-class, nor are you dealing with tons of teens sniffing around to see if they can get them to give them something under the table. If you're looking for a particular strain, or you want a card, I recommend calling ahead to get an appointment or be advised. Cash only right now, of course, and this shop is better suited to the medical user. Definitely a shop to check out if you're in town!