Mntclmbr3
Frequent this location frequently. There is an array of TOP SHElF quality products to choose from. All produce significant results. Stop in for more details and speak to one of the very informative and friendly staff.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
4 reviews
Frequent this location frequently. There is an array of TOP SHElF quality products to choose from. All produce significant results. Stop in for more details and speak to one of the very informative and friendly staff.
This little dispensary inside Highbrow glass shop is an absolute gem. It’s only a tiny little room with a tiny counter but the manager put some amazing looking bud out on the for me to check . Grams are priced the same as ounces and are well packaged in little glass jars. He even threw in a free gram of kief! Great prices, great cannabis and great service.
AWESOME!! Everything in this place from service, quality, prices, atmosphere, and variety is TOP NOTCH!! Say no more... keep it up guys.
This shop, located near the Dunkin Donuts, reminds me of a craft brewery for marijuana. They don't carry strains that I easily recognized, but they seem to be cultivating some of the rarer strains or some new ones. They have a large selections of pipes, papers, etc., along with cookbooks, and plenty of CBD products for those who would like to try without a license. They frequently host a licensed nurse who can prescribe a card within about a half an hour if you qualify, and for the Midcoast, their hours are a medical user's dream! No delivery is available that I know of, you can find their full menu on weedmaps, and their prices are wonderful! So far, they are cheaper than any other licensed dispensary I've come across, and I don't see any decrease in quality. As someone who doesn't smoke for recreational purposes, I find this shop to be calm, easy to use, and friendly. It does not feel low-class, nor are you dealing with tons of teens sniffing around to see if they can get them to give them something under the table. If you're looking for a particular strain, or you want a card, I recommend calling ahead to get an appointment or be advised. Cash only right now, of course, and this shop is better suited to the medical user. Definitely a shop to check out if you're in town!