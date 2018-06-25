Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
All of our cannabis products are grown and processed in Maryland accredited Grows and Processing facilities and held to highest standard of testing. We offer a unique open show room with all of our products on display and a team made up of professional and knowledgeable agents ready to help any patient from novice to expert.
Herban Legends is a Medical Cannabis Dispensary located in the heart of Towson, MD. Serving quality Maryland Medical Cannabis from the various cultivators and processors in Maryland.