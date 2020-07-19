17sarahperez
Loved my service and worker Brian. He was awesome very enjoyable. Made me want to come back! Boyfriend liked him as well XD. Found them from Weedmaps.
We are committed to providing quality adult use cannabis to customers in a safe, comfortable, and professional environment. All of the cannabis we offer is lab-tested for safety and potency. We have a knowledgeable and compassionate staff to help find the right cannabis for you. We ask customers to place pick up orders before 8:30 PM to provide adequate time for order preparation. All orders placed after 8:30 PM will be available the following day at 10 AM.
Just opened, clean and well organized!! Staff is knowledgeable and not pushy and very friendly and laid back at the same time!! Products are very good and varieties are amazing, prices are awesome too!!! Oh! And don’t forget the constant deals they have going!!!
The service and atmosphere was AMAZING! The free pre roll was awesome! I asked some questions about products & they had answers which shows they know their stuff! Super laid back & pretty affordable compared to other stuff!