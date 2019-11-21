Follow
Deals
$35 1/8s & 0.5g Vapes!
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
1/8s include: Mimosa, Phantom Cookies, Ghost OG, AAA OG 0.5g Carts include: Girl Scout Cookies, Birthday Cake, East Coast Sour Diesel Get them while they last!
*While supplies last. Some restrictions may apply. Cannot be combined with other discounts.*
All Products
Bodega Bubblegum by Strane
from Strane
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Bodega Bubblegum
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Blue Dream - Curio by Curio
from Curio Wellness
25.6%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Pink Lemonade by Evermore Cannabis Company
from Evermore Cannabis Company
24.45%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Mimosa by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Diesel Dough by Culta
from Culta
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Diesel Dough
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Groove City Kush by Culta
from Culta
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Blue Dream CBD by Curio
from Curio Wellness
10.6%
THC
5.7%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Triangle Kush x Chem de la Chem by Culta
from Culta
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush x Chem de la Chem
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
LA Chocolate by GLeaf
from GLeaf
30.35%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Chocolate
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Gorilla Glue #4 by Liberty
from Liberty
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Ghost Train Haze by Verano
from verano
21.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Ghost OG by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
16.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Cannatonic by Curio
from Curio Wellness
0.7%
THC
20.6%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Blueberry x Sunset Sherbet by GLeaf
from GLeaf
31.5%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Blueberry x Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
AAA OG by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
AAA OG
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Mag Landrace by Verano
from verano
26.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Sister City by Culta
from Culta
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sister City
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Snow Monster by Strane
from Strane
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Monster
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake - Curio by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Phantom Mile by Verano
from verano
18.09%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Phantom Mile
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Donkey Butter by Culta
from Culta
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Donkey Butter
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Dead Head OG by Curio Welless
from Curio Welless
23.1%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Animal Cookies by Curio
from Curio Wellness
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Cookies and Dream by Culta
from Culta
26.1%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Clifford by Culta
from Culta
13.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Clifford
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Phantom Cookies by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Phantom Cookies
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Strawberry Cookies by Evermore Cannabis Company
from Evermore Cannabis Company
26.54%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Strawberry Cookies
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Dr. Solomon's 1:1 RSO by Dr. Solomon's
from Dr. Solomon's
35.3%
THC
40.5%
CBD
Dr. Solomon's 1:1
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Gummy Troche 100mg THC Watermelon Oil by Verano
from verano
100%
THC
___
CBD
$250.1 gram
$250.1 gram
Orange Oil by Dixie
from Dixie
5%
THC
___
CBD
$500 gram
$500 gram
Peppermint Oil by Curio Welless
from Curio Welless
5%
THC
___
CBD
$500 gram
$500 gram
Feel Dreamy Oil by The Feel Collection
from The Feel Collection
___
THC
___
CBD
$800 gram
$800 gram
Hollyweed Shatter by Cresco
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
67.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Hollyweed
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Blood Orange Tumeric Oil by Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blood Orange Tumeric
Strain
$450 gram
$450 gram
Feel Relaxed Oil by The Feel Collection
from The Feel Collection
___
THC
___
CBD
$400 gram
$400 gram
Half & Half Oil by Dixie
from Dixie
12%
THC
___
CBD
$400 gram
$400 gram
Berry Oil by Dixie
from Dixie
5%
THC
5%
CBD
Berry
Strain
$400 gram
$400 gram
Gummy Troche 100mg THC Mango Oil by Verano
from verano
100%
THC
___
CBD
$250.1 gram
$250.1 gram
Love Live Resin by Culta
from Culta
30.5%
THC
39.9%
CBD
Love Is Love
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Peppermint Oil by Dixie
from Dixie
5%
THC
___
CBD
$200 gram
$200 gram
