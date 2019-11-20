Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
About
Herbn Elements™ is a clean, pet friendly cannabis dispensary in Seattle, WA committed to offering comfortable and professional customer experiences for recreational and medical marijuana users. Local, family owned. Open Daily 8am-11:45pm.
3 Ways to Save:
15% OFF ONLINE & MOBILE PRE-ORDERS ***Please allow 15 mins to process order
10% OFF AM & PM Happy Hours (8-10am & 10-11:45pm daily)
10% OFF ALL CBD & Wellness products
10% Seniors Discount
10% Military & Veterans Discount
High Times' Best Marijuana Dispensaries in Seattle 2018
Herbn Elements has a Washington State Certified Cannabis Consultant available daily during all hours of operation. We have the states largest selection of CBD and cannabis wellness products including CBD Capsules, Tinctures, Topicals, Flower, vape, Edibles and beverages.
YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD JOINT™