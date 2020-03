thebroiestofbros on March 6, 2020

Love me some Herb N Joy! You get 20$ off any purchase $100 or more, and I bought a good amount of 1/8ths to try out, including some of the Wedding Cake and Cruise 222! Each strain was extremely fire, and was well worth the price! Their customer service was on point and my delivery came super fast (during rush hour too!) I would highly recommend this for anyone looking for QUALITY!