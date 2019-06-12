Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We’re proud to have opened one of Michigan’s first provisioning centers. Set about 20 minutes from Lake Michigan and 40 minutes from Kalamazoo, Herbology Bangor sits in the heart of town on West Monroe Street. Our provisioning center offers a variety of Michigan cannabis products, grown and sourced locally by fellow Michiganders. Another feature of our Bangor location: Educational seminars and meet-and-greets to help educate patients on the power of our favorite plant.